Joyce Dunford Davis

Bossier City, LA – A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Joyce Dunford Davis will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6 at Couch Chapel/ First United Methodist Church Shreveport.

Mrs. Davis was born August 27, 1926 in New Orleans, Louisiana and she passed away on June 6, 2019. Joyce’s educational and religious foundation inspired a love of music. A graduate of Winnfield High School, Joyce attended LA Tech and graduated from Centenary College where she was a member of the Centenary Choir.

She taught school in Louisiana for over 25 years at Winnfield, Rocky Mount, Plain Dealing and Bossier City and was a member of DKG – An International Society for Key Women Educators. Joyce enjoyed playing the piano and organ; singing and traveling with the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir; and, spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by Billy J. Davis her loving husband of 66 years and her parents Harold V. Dunford and Edna Alma Utley, Joyce is survived by her sons: Todd D. Davis (Lori Wright – wife), Thad D. Davis and Tim D. Davis (Anne Gibbs – wife); grandchildren: Bradley, Taylor, Carly, Calvin, Kristen and KloeAnna. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Bill and Joyce Davis Memorial Fund, First United Methodist Church Shreveport.

The Family wishes to express special thanks to Joyce’s close friends for their love and support, St Joseph Hospice and everyone at Brookdale Senior Living Center.