Haughton, LA – Juanita (Cook) Taylor was born on September 21, 1943 in Rayne, LA and departed this life on September 4, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Faye Taylor; husband, Andrew J. Taylor, Jr.; parents Emily (Dugas) Cook and Joseph Cook; and in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Taylor, Sr.



She is survived by three siblings, Leroy Cook, James “Fuzzy” Cook and John Cook and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.



The family would like to thank the BAFB Protestant Community Worship, Hill Crest Memorial Park Staff, Savannah Grand of Bossier City Staff, and all the support from family and friends.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time.



