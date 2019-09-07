Juanita Elizabeth Chennault

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Juanita Elizabeth Chennault, 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Juanita was born on December 10, 1939, and passed away on September 4, 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Fair Park High School and was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.

Juanita is preceded in death by her father, William Henry Chennault; mother, Grace McCain Brown; step-mother, Marjorie Walsworth Chennault; and grandparents, Herbert A. and Maggie V. Chennault. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Bettie Chennault Tully (Sam); niece, Teresa Ogletree Conforto (Lou); nephew, David Ogletree (Donna); niece, Lisa Ogletree Berry (John); and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale of Bossier and Christus Hospice for all of their care and compassion.

You may continue reading Juanita’s life story by visiting www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.