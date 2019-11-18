Judith Elaine Jolley

Bossier City, LA – Judith Elaine Jolley, 69, was born in Attalla, AL on March 30, 1950 to parents, Donald and Helen Miller. She left this life to spend eternity withher Lord and Savior on November 11, 2019.

Judith was a retired teacher from Tyler ISD, a member of The Eastern Star and The North Shore Animal League. She loved the Lord, her grandbabies and Mexican food, in that order. Judith was fun loving and a joy to be around. She enjoyed doing various arts and crafts with family and friends, loved oldies music, and her three dogs. To say we miss her is an understatement. We loved her and will always carry her in our hearts.

Judith is preceded in death by her sisters, Donna McClung and Pamela Fomby, both of Tyler, TX. At the time of her passing, Judith was married to Henry Jolley, who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her son, Camaron Garner; daughter, Haley Jones; grandchildren, Camaron Jones and Casey Jones; and siblings, Mike Miller of Prosper, TX, Sandra Maxfield of Winona, TX, Robert Miller of Whitehouse, TX, Sharon Tidwell of Miramar, FL, Harold Miller of Rosharon, TX, Carol Vance of Oklahoma City, OK, Dennis Miller of Chandler, TX, Jerry Miller of Tyler, TX, and Terri Pike of Winnsboro, TX.

Services to celebrate her life were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Thomas “Tommy” Harden. Interment followed in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.