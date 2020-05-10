Benton, LA – Judith Long Alex was born January 20, 1943, in Elmont, Texas to Joseph and Evelyn Long and passed away peacefully, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Judith was a woman of great talent, intelligence and warmth. She worked at Bossier Bank and Trust for many years before beginning work at Ilse of Capri Casino in the 1990’s as a cage manager and continued working there for almost 30 years. She got to travel across the U.S. setting up casinos and training staff members. She was someone people really felt they could come to when they needed to talk.



Judith will always be remembered for her ability to listen to others with compassion and offer suggestions for solutions. She enjoyed baking and found a talent for making crafts, jewelry and painting in her later years. She loved to create and could paint from memory, especially when it came to painting her roosters. She adored spending time with her family and had a special place in her heart for her grand and great-grandchildren for whom she always had candy.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Frederick J. Alex, Sr.; son, Frederick J. Alex, Jr; daughter, Mary A. Hicks and partner, Debra A. McKay; grandchildren, Joseph A. Alex and wife, Jade, Heather Alex, Judah A. Buck and wife, Ashton, Micah Buck and Lucas Alex and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Bladen, Bryson, Kadieleigh, Timmy, Danny, Alexander and Calliope.

The family would like to thank the following doctors and their staff for their continued care and concern: Dr. Ted Warren, Dr. “Chip” McDonald and Dr. Jagan Beedupalli.

A private memorial service will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The family suggests that any memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.