Judy Johnson

Judy Adele Rupe Johnson, a beloved resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away from complications of dementia on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born on September 3, 1947, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to her parents, Merlin and Doris Rupe.



Judy graduated from North Caddo High School. She furthered her knowledge and skills by taking business college courses at Northwestern State University which prepared her for a successful career.



On June 24, 1972, Judy embarked on a beautiful journey of love and companionship when she married Jim (James) N. Johnson. Together, they shared many cherished moments and built a strong foundation for their family.



For an impressive span of 49 years, Judy devoted her professional life to Builders Supply, where she served as credit manager. Her unwavering dedication and expertise contributed significantly to the company’s success, earning her the respect and admiration of her colleagues.



Judy was a devout member of First Baptist Bossier, where she found peace in her faith. She actively participated in various church activities, including children’s ministry, Children’s Divorce Care and the pastor search committee. Additionally, Judy was deeply involved in the Wonderful Weekend for Women, a program designed to uplift and inspire women in their spiritual journey. Her commitment to her church and her fellow congregants was unwavering, and her contributions were invaluable.



Judy served on the board of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, the American Heart Association and was a founding member of the Krewe of Gemini. Judy was also a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Palmetto Country Club and The Golf Club at StoneBridge.



Beyond her professional and religious commitments, Judy prioritized her relationships with family and friends. She had an unwavering love for her family, always making time for them and cherishing every moment spent together.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Johnson, and their son, Chris Johnson and fiancé, Ashley Gutierrez, daughter in law, Lisa Johnson. Her grandchildren, Stillman Johnson and wife, Jessica; Zachary Johnson and wife, Ember; and her sister, Le Merle Rupe. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Peighton, Kinsleigh, Brynleigh, SJ, and Lawson, who brought immense joy to her life. The family would like to recognize and thank Martha Grisso for her unwavering care and dedication to Judy.



Visitation to pay respects and offer condolences to the family will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the First Baptist Bossier chapel.



Funeral services to celebrate Judy’s life will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Bossier chapel. Honoring Judy as pallbearers will be friends and family Carlton Golden, J.D. Smith, Mike Smith, Stillman Johnson, Zachary Johnson and Ted Miller. Following the service, graveside services will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the children’s ministry at First Baptist Bossier in Judy’s memory