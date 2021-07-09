July movies at South Bossier Drive In Theater

We are celebrating art of racing by presenting some of your favorite movies with fast cars at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, July 16th, we take you on a journey down Route 66 with race car Lightning McQueen, to a forgotten town called Radiator Springs, where he meets a heap of hilarious characters who help him discover there is more to life than fame in Disney’s Cars. The following night, Saturday, July 17th, see the fast-paced world of NASCAR, where a rivalry brews and eventually fizzles out between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle and veteran racer Rowdy Burns in Days of Thunder. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.