Some offices in the Bossier Parish Courthouse, including all offices of the Bossier Parish Police Jury, will be closing at noon Friday, June 18, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.



Although some offices will be closed, the courthouse will remain open with Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies on duty to provide security.



President Joe Biden signed a bill June 17 declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday, and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a similar bill declaring the day a state holiday.