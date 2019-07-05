Jury looking at prohibiting certain traffic in north Bossier subdivision

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Drivers will have new regulations when driving through a north Bossier subdivision.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury will post “No Thru Traffic” signs in the Lakewood subdivision, and the jury is looking at passing an ordinance prohibiting heavy trucks from entering the neighborhood.

The signs are posted at the highest traffic area for thru traffic — Lakewood Point Drive through Duckwater Landing, ending at Swan Lake Road.

The measure was approved by during Wednesday’s regular jury meeting.

Juror Jack “Bump” Skaggs reported that residents in and around Lakewood have complained that heavy trucks are cutting through their subdivision to reach Swan Lake Road.

“We are having a lot of these frac trucks traveling through Lakewood subdivision,” Skaggs said. “They are coming in off of Airline to cut through to Swan Lake Rd and I don’t know why.”

Skaggs added that the parish’s Vehicle Enforcement Unit have been monitoring traffic near the Lakewood subdivision for the past few weekends.

“Russell (Craig, commanding officer of the Vehicle Enforcement Unit) and his crew have been out there on the weekends, watching and monitoring the trucks to assure they are not speeding,” said Skaggs.

The jury also approved to discuss at their next regular meeting the adoption of an ordinance prohibiting heavy trucks driving through the Lakewood subdivision.

Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said signs can be put up now but there will be no penalties without an ordinance.

“At least Russell will have something up to keep them out of there until the next meeting, so we can adopt some criminal penalties,” said Jackson. “When we get this ordinance passed, each of you in your own districts can bring to us roads that we can add to it one at a time. It doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be the whole road, it can be parts of the road.”