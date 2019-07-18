Jury passes ordinance prohibiting heavy trucks in north Bossier subdivision

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Heavy trucks will no longer be able to drive through a north Bossier subdivision.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury officially adopted an ordinance Wednesday prohibiting heavy trucks from traveling on Wemple Road, beginning at its intersection with Airline Drive, east to Lakewood Point Drive, West on Lakewood Point Drive and Duckwater Landing.

“I’m happy that this ordinance will put residents at peace. The neighborhood should not be used as a cut through for commercial businesses of that size,” said Police Juror Jack “Bump” Skaggs.

Skaggs reported that residents in and around Lakewood have complained that heavy trucks are cutting through their subdivision to reach Swan Lake Road.

“We are having a lot of these frac trucks traveling through the Lakewood subdivision,” Skaggs said. “They are coming off of Airline to cut through to Swan Lake Road and I don’t know why.”

The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted at its July 3 meeting to post “No Thru Traffic” signs in the Lakewood subdivision, prohibiting heavy trucks from entering the neighborhood.

Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the ordinance offers a recourse for violations.

“When we get this ordinance passed, each of you in your own districts can bring to us roads that we can add to it one at a time. It doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be the whole road, it can be parts of the road,” Jackson told jurors at the July 3 meeting.

Drivers will also have to slow down when driving through a different north Bossier subdivision.

At the request of Bossier Parish subdivision residents, the Bossier Parish Police Jury approved reducing the speed limit at The Crossing Wemple Road Subdivision from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour.

“This reduction was definitely needed. The 25 miles per hour speed limit was too fast. It is such a small and short street, you have a lot of kids out playing near the street, a lot of people walking. It was fit to be lowered down,” said Police Juror Rick Avery told the Press-Tribune.