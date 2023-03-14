Jury reaches record-breaking verdict in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A Bossier Parish jury awarded a record-breaking amount of money in a civil trial to the family of Katie Grantham on Friday, March 10, 2023. Katie Grantham, 4, was critically injured in a crash at the intersection of Benton Road and Kingston Road in Bossier Parish on November 19, 2017. In the two vehicle accident, 48-year-old Shane Christopher DeMoss ran a red light at the intersection striking the vehicle Katie Grantham was riding in. Katie was thrown from her booster seat and suffered severe spinal cord injuries. She died one week later at a local hospital.

The trial verdict was the result of a lawsuit filed by the Grantham family in which they sued DeMoss, as the driver of the vehicle causing the accident, and his employer (Stuart Petroleum Testers). The suit alleged that Stuart Petroleum missed a number of red flags that should have kept DeMoss from getting behind the wheel of the company’s vehicles. Included in the suit was a prior issue with a drug screening that DeMoss had in a previous job. By law, DeMoss was not drug tested at the scene of the accident because Katie did not die at the scene. However in 2019, that law was changed.

The jury found that DeMoss was 10% at fault, while his employer, Stuart Petroleum Testers, Inc., was 90% at fault. As a result of the civil trial, Katie’s parents were awarded $200 million each. And, an additional $5 million was awarded for the injuries that Katie’s mother sustained in the accident.

Katie’s mother, Morgan Grantham, issued the following statement before the verdict was reached Friday night:

“I’m issuing a statement at the conclusion of the trial but before the jury returns. This is intentional because what I’d like to say is not based upon what the jury decides. After Katie’s death, this community rallied around us on our behalf. Our community in North Louisiana (and beyond), whether they knew us personally or not, helped our family pass Katie Bug’s Law which expanded drug testing at accident scenes. They rallied because they heard what happened to us and they were angry right along with us. What we knew in private became public knowledge,” said Grantham.

Grantham further stated: “That is why my family and I have pushed forward with this civil lawsuit for over 5 years now…so that what I knew in private could be talked about in public. I’ve waited longer for this day in court than I had with Katie. This lawsuit is the result of another systemic issue identified after Katie died. Who is more responsible to keep us safe on the roads: a man with a known history of drug abuse and poor decisions or the people who hired him? The company he worked for and those he continues to work for have all failed to do their due diligence in making sure he is a safe driver and to make sure that we are safe traveling the roads with him. It’s a pattern across multiple oil companies in ignoring the damage their addicted and unchecked employees can do.”

Grantham continued: “There were no consequences in the months leading up to our wreck when this driver displayed his reckless, careless, and dangerous decisions. The company simply didn’t care because it didn’t affect their wallet and that’s ultimately what they protect. Our hope in this trial was to bring to light what usually stays in the dark. I pray we have done that. Katie’s death was a collective loss for all of us and my prayer is that this verdict may be a collective gain in helping keep us all safer.”

“Katie didn’t have to die, but she did at the hands of a driver and his employer who empowered him. And in her death, God has reminded me over and over and over again that He is good, He is sufficient, He has a purpose. Praise be to God, the comforter of my broken heart, Grantham concluded.

Katie was taken off life support after seven days in the hospital. Because she did not die at the scene of the accident and by Louisiana law at that time, DeMoss was not required to be drug tested at the scene. He passed a field sobriety test but when authorities later searched his truck, they found methamphetamine, pills, and alcohol. DeMoss pleaded guilty to running a red light. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, to be served on weekends.

Following Katie’s death and with the help of former Louisiana State Senator Ryan Gatti, of Bossier City, a law was passed in the state legislature in 2019 that allows law enforcement officials to drug test drivers who cause accidents with injuries at the scene of the accident.

Named in memory of 4-year-old Katie Grantham, SB 138, also known as “Katie Bug’s Law,” allows officers to determine whether a driver should be tested for drugs in crashes that involve serious bodily injury. Previously, Louisiana law allowed for post-accident drug testing only when a collision results in an on-site fatality. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a signing ceremony for “Katie Bug’s Law” at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on July 19, 2019.

On Monday afternoon March 13, 2023, the Bossier Press-Tribune contacted the author of SB138, Ryan Gatti, a local attorney and former State Senator for District 36, in order to get a statement regarding the jury’s verdict in the Grantham case as it relates to “Katie Bugs Law.” Gatti stated:

“Our community has grieved with and prayed for the Grantham family for five years. Morgan and Kirk worked tirelessly to have the law changed to protect families against drunk and drugged drivers. The law now protects the public. We only have 2-3 civil jury trials a year in Bossier,” Gatti said.

He continued, “As a lawyer, this was the most significant case in the last 50 years. The amount of a verdict directly affects the level of safety we will have on our roads. I have watched this trial for several days. As a father who has lost a child, I was inspired by Morgan and Kirk’s steadfastness in sitting through each day of testimony. It was very tough to sit through the drugged driver and insurance company failing to take responsibility. When the insurance lawyer said Katie’s life was only worth a few million, there was an audible gasp from the audience.”

“The jury sent a strong message to honor Katie Bug’s memory and to protect our children in the future from drunk and drugged drivers. The Granthams have honored Katie Bug’s memory by holding this company accountable in court and by battling within the legislature to change the law. Having success with one branch of government is a miracle. Having success with two branches is more rare. The community rallied together to honor the Granthams and to protect Katie Bug’s legacy. My highest honor during my short time in the state senate was working with the Granthams to change the law,” Gatti concluded.