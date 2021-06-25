Just Announced! Harlem Globetrotters Return!

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Brookshire Grocery Arena on August 12, 2021 at 7PM.

The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale:

Begins Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10AM

Ends Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10PM

Use Code – PREVENUE

LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005ACAD5B849FC

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10AM.