Justice Department Awards Over $4.4 Billion to Support Community Safety

The Justice Department has announced that it is awarding

more than $4.4 billion to support state, local and Tribal public safety and community justice

activities. The grants, from the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will help build

community capacity to curb violence, serve victims and youth, and achieve fair outcomes

through evidence-based criminal and juvenile justice strategies.

“The fact that nearly $60 million in grant money is being pumped into the Western

District of Louisiana alone is a staggering,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

“These grants will provide much needed funding for our local agencies to continue their work

in making our communities a safer place to live. We look forward to continuing our

partnerships with these local agencies in that effort.”

“Everyone in this country deserves to be safe in their communities,” said Attorney

General Merrick B. Garland. “That is why, in addition to continuing our efforts to identify

and prosecute the most violent criminals, the Justice Department is putting every available

resource to work to support the efforts of our law enforcement and community partners

nationwide. This significant investment will go directly to state and local programs that

support the victims of crime, support officer safety and wellness, build the public trust in law

enforcement essential to public safety, and help make all of our communities safer.”

The more than 3,700 OJP grants being awarded this fiscal year will support state, local,

and community-based efforts and evidence-based interventions that reduce violence, crime,

and recidivism while delivering treatment and services to those at-risk of justice system

involvement. Funding will expand partnerships between criminal justice professionals and

behavioral health experts, help people safely and successfully transition from confinement

back to their communities, reach crime victims in underserved areas, steer young people away

from justice system contact, improve the management of sex offenders, and support a wide

range of research and statistical activities that will help justice system professionals meet

community safety challenges.

“Across the country, the Justice Department is working side-by-side with our partners

in state and local law enforcement to combat violent crime by using our federal resources to

amplify their work on the front lines,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “The

billions of dollars in grants announced today will augment those efforts and the tools law

enforcement is using to curb violence, counter deadly drug abuse, and promote safety and

public trust. Together with our state and local partners, the Department will continue to do

everything we can to protect the communities we all serve.”

“The Department of Justice is investing in community-based approaches to violence

prevention, law enforcement health and wellness, Tribal courts, improved services for victims,

research and data collection efforts, reentry programs, and much more,” said Associate

Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “The grants announced today further our commitment to

working with our state, Tribal, and local partners to increase public safety, build police-

community trust, and ensure safe, healthy, and just communities for all.”

“Every sector of our society — not only the justice system, but nonprofit and faith-

based groups, local leaders, and advocates, and people with lived experience who serve as

credible messengers — plays a critical role in ensuring public safety and public health,” said

OJP Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud

to make these substantial investments in building community infrastructure and supporting

communities as co-producers of safety and justice.”

Grants will support five major community safety and justice priorities:

Awards totaling more than $1 billion will promote safety and strengthen trust, helping

communities tackle the proliferation of gun violence in America and restore bonds of

trust between community residents and the justice system. Grants will support

innovative and evidence-based strategies designed to prevent and reduce violent crime,

support the health and safety of law enforcement and public safety professionals,

promote rehabilitation and reentry success, and address the rise in hate crimes across

the country.

More than $437 million in grant awards will accelerate justice system reforms designed

to achieve equal justice and fair treatment for all. Grants will expand access to services

among historically underserved and marginalized communities, reduce

counterproductive involvement in the justice system, increase opportunities for

diversion, and build pathways to treatment for people with substance use and mental

health disorders.

Over $192 million will improve the fairness and effectiveness of the juvenile justice system

by supporting developmentally appropriate and culturally responsive interventions for

youth. Funding will ensure that young people are served at home in their communities

whenever possible, are equipped to transition to a healthy adulthood free of crime, and

are protected from violence and abuse.

More than $1.7 billion will expand access to victim services by investing in programs that

provide trauma-informed and culturally responsive services to victims. Funding will

support thousands of local victim assistance programs across the country and victim

compensation programs in every state and U.S. territory, while helping these programs

build their capacity to reach those disproportionately affected by crime and

victimization.

Over $418 million in awards will advance science and innovation to strengthen the base

of knowledge that policymakers and practitioners can use to design and deploy

effective community safety strategies. Awards will support research and data

collection on a wide range of public safety issues, help maintain timely and accurate

criminal history records, and improve the capacity of crime labs and forensic analysts

to solve crimes, absolve the innocent, and deliver justice to victims.

In addition, OJP will award more than $611 million to continue its support of other

previously funded programs and congressionally directed spending. More information about

the awards announced today can be found by visiting www.ojp.gov/funding/fy23awards.