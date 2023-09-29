Justice Department Awards Over $4.4 Billion to Support Community Safety

The Justice Department has announced that it is awarding
more than $4.4 billion to support state, local and Tribal public safety and community justice
activities. The grants, from the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will help build
community capacity to curb violence, serve victims and youth, and achieve fair outcomes
through evidence-based criminal and juvenile justice strategies.
“The fact that nearly $60 million in grant money is being pumped into the Western
District of Louisiana alone is a staggering,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
“These grants will provide much needed funding for our local agencies to continue their work
in making our communities a safer place to live. We look forward to continuing our
partnerships with these local agencies in that effort.”
“Everyone in this country deserves to be safe in their communities,” said Attorney
General Merrick B. Garland. “That is why, in addition to continuing our efforts to identify
and prosecute the most violent criminals, the Justice Department is putting every available
resource to work to support the efforts of our law enforcement and community partners
nationwide. This significant investment will go directly to state and local programs that
support the victims of crime, support officer safety and wellness, build the public trust in law
enforcement essential to public safety, and help make all of our communities safer.”
The more than 3,700 OJP grants being awarded this fiscal year will support state, local,
and community-based efforts and evidence-based interventions that reduce violence, crime,
and recidivism while delivering treatment and services to those at-risk of justice system
involvement. Funding will expand partnerships between criminal justice professionals and
behavioral health experts, help people safely and successfully transition from confinement
back to their communities, reach crime victims in underserved areas, steer young people away
from justice system contact, improve the management of sex offenders, and support a wide
range of research and statistical activities that will help justice system professionals meet
community safety challenges.
“Across the country, the Justice Department is working side-by-side with our partners
in state and local law enforcement to combat violent crime by using our federal resources to
amplify their work on the front lines,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “The
billions of dollars in grants announced today will augment those efforts and the tools law
enforcement is using to curb violence, counter deadly drug abuse, and promote safety and
public trust. Together with our state and local partners, the Department will continue to do
everything we can to protect the communities we all serve.”
“The Department of Justice is investing in community-based approaches to violence
prevention, law enforcement health and wellness, Tribal courts, improved services for victims,
research and data collection efforts, reentry programs, and much more,” said Associate
Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “The grants announced today further our commitment to
working with our state, Tribal, and local partners to increase public safety, build police-
community trust, and ensure safe, healthy, and just communities for all.”
“Every sector of our society — not only the justice system, but nonprofit and faith-
based groups, local leaders, and advocates, and people with lived experience who serve as
credible messengers — plays a critical role in ensuring public safety and public health,” said
OJP Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud
to make these substantial investments in building community infrastructure and supporting
communities as co-producers of safety and justice.”
Grants will support five major community safety and justice priorities:
Awards totaling more than $1 billion will promote safety and strengthen trust, helping
communities tackle the proliferation of gun violence in America and restore bonds of
trust between community residents and the justice system. Grants will support
innovative and evidence-based strategies designed to prevent and reduce violent crime,
support the health and safety of law enforcement and public safety professionals,
promote rehabilitation and reentry success, and address the rise in hate crimes across
the country.
More than $437 million in grant awards will accelerate justice system reforms designed
to achieve equal justice and fair treatment for all. Grants will expand access to services
among historically underserved and marginalized communities, reduce
counterproductive involvement in the justice system, increase opportunities for
diversion, and build pathways to treatment for people with substance use and mental
health disorders.
Over $192 million will improve the fairness and effectiveness of the juvenile justice system
by supporting developmentally appropriate and culturally responsive interventions for
youth. Funding will ensure that young people are served at home in their communities
whenever possible, are equipped to transition to a healthy adulthood free of crime, and
are protected from violence and abuse.
More than $1.7 billion will expand access to victim services by investing in programs that
provide trauma-informed and culturally responsive services to victims. Funding will
support thousands of local victim assistance programs across the country and victim
compensation programs in every state and U.S. territory, while helping these programs
build their capacity to reach those disproportionately affected by crime and
victimization.
Over $418 million in awards will advance science and innovation to strengthen the base
of knowledge that policymakers and practitioners can use to design and deploy
effective community safety strategies. Awards will support research and data
collection on a wide range of public safety issues, help maintain timely and accurate
criminal history records, and improve the capacity of crime labs and forensic analysts
to solve crimes, absolve the innocent, and deliver justice to victims.
In addition, OJP will award more than $611 million to continue its support of other
previously funded programs and congressionally directed spending. More information about
the awards announced today can be found by visiting www.ojp.gov/funding/fy23awards.