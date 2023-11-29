Juvenile Shot- Sustained Non- Life Threatening Injuries – Person of Interest Arrested

On Tuesday evening a 12 y/o old male was shot in the 900 Blk. of Many Street. The juvenile was
shot several times in the arm and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Bossier City Police
Department arrived on scene and conducted an investigation of the incident. After the
investigation a person of interest was arrested. The details of this shooting are still under
investigation at this time.
