Juveniles and parents arrested in South Bossier vehicle burglary investigations

Last weekend, the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Unit investigated several vehicle burglaries reported in Golden Meadows. The burglaries involved unlocked vehicles. Detectives have been working to apprehend those responsible.

Over the past few days, investigators received many anonymous tips regarding the cases. Detectives followed those leads and arrested two juveniles, ages 14 and 16. The juveniles are charged with seven counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm. The parents of the juveniles, 53-year-old Jenell Lewis, 38-year-old Arnenia Martin, and 45-year-old Michellie Intrchoodech-Abrone were also arrested.

Lewis and Martin are charged with improper supervision of a juvenile. Intrchoodech-Abrone is charged with improper supervision of a juvenile and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.

Property Crimes detectives say the investigations are ongoing and more arrests are pending.

