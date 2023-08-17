Kamel Brakta, MD, Achieves Accreditation as Master Surgeon in Robotic Surgery

Kamel Brakta, MD, of WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery, has achieved accreditation as Master Surgeon and a Surgeon of Excellence (SOE) in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation. The Surgeon of Excellence is awarded in conjunction with Willis-Knighton Health System’s Center of Excellence (COE) accreditation. Master Surgeon is an individualized recognition that distinguishes Dr. Brakta from many other surgeons by providing the highest quality of care to patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.



SRC is a nonprofit patient safety organization that administers accreditation programs for medical

professionals and facilities. Status as an accredited Master Surgeon means that Dr. Brakta has met nationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous onsite process are granted accreditation.



“As a surgeon, I am honored to have the Master Surgeon and Surgeon of Excellence designation by the SRC,” Dr. Brakta said. “I am grateful for all the team members who have been an integral part of the process and without whom this designation would not be possible. My team and I continue to strive to provide the highest level of quality patient care possible.”



Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. The inspection involves all staff working with surgeons in the accredited program. Inspectors educate staff on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.



“We’re proud to recognize Dr. Kamel Brakta for his commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this surgeon is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”