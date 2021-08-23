Kansas City Southern to Provide Scholarships for Women to Pursue a Skilled Trade at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced a partnership

with Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) for the railroad company’s Skilled Trade

Women’s Scholarship Program. The scholarships will fund the education, training and skills improvement

of three women pursuing Diesel, Electrician, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Industrial Instrumentation

& Electrical Technician or Welding careers. Today, KCS awarded the first scholarship to Leah Nichole Ellis

who participates in the Welding Program at NLTCC.



“The goal of this scholarship program is to increase awareness of the excellent job opportunities and

increased economic stability available to women who work in a skilled trade profession,” said KCS Senior

Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Lora Cheatum. “If you want to grow professionally and

know that you are making a meaningful contribution to the global economy, this scholarship opportunity is a

great first step toward a rewarding career.”



“NLTCC is singularly focused on helping students achieve their educational and career objectives,” said

NLTCC Associate Vice-Chancellor Workforce Partnerships Gerald Joshua. “The railroad is an important

employer in northwest Louisiana, and we are pleased to partner with KCS to bring this incredible

opportunity to three deserving women.”



Once awarded, the scholarship will continue for up to two years as long as the student remains enrolled in

one of the three approved skilled trade programs and maintains a 2.75 grade point average. KCS will

provide NLTCC with $1,500 per scholarship recipient per semester to be applied to educational costs in

accordance with award guidelines.



Women interested in pursuing a Diesel, Electrician, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Industrial

Instrumentation & Electrical Technician or Welding career are encouraged to visit www.nltcc.edu to learn

more about the scholarship and how to apply. Three scholarships will be awarded for the Fall 2021

semester. NLTCC serves the nine parishes of the northwest Louisiana region with campuses in Mansfield,

Minden and Shreveport.



Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments

in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company,

serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de

Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas,

Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-toocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and

strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway

system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information

about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com