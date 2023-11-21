Katherine “Kat” Elaine Walker Bush, 89, went to heaven on Friday, November 17, 2023 leaving her family and friends a legacy of love.



Katherine was born on August 18, 1934 in Hall Summit, Louisiana to James C. “Delas” and Lillian Mabel Pickett Walker. She was the youngest of six children, growing up with three brothers, W.L., Jim and Charles and one sister, Martha. Another brother, Lamar, died before Katherine was born. She grew up surrounded by love in an extended family and moved to Doyline, Louisiana around 1942. Katherine graduated from Doyline High School in 1950 at the age of 16.



She met the love of her life on July 4, 1957. She and Ken were together more than 66 years. Ken knew immediately Katherine was the one for him and proposed a mere two weeks after meeting her. Katherine waited a few months before finally agreeing to marry and they were wed on December 7, 1957.



She supported Ken’s career in the United States Air Force even when it meant occasionally raising their two sons alone due to his deployments. Supporting her sons’ activities and interests was a hallmark for Katherine. Whether it was serving as a Little League Baseball Team Mom or a Cub Scout Den Leader, she gave and did so with unmatched dedication and devotion.



Katherine was skilled in the kitchen and always prepared delicious meals for her family, often from scratch and without written recipes. It is universally accepted that no person ever turned down an invitation to a meal she prepared.



Katherine was a Christian and proved it daily by the way she lived and cared for her family and friends. She treated every person with respect. Whether it was an out-of-work-laborer, the owner of the construction company, an Olympic athlete, or one with a disability, the respect she gave was the same for every person.



Katherine was an active church member wherever she and Ken lived. Katherine served in her church up until the last few years including teaching Sunday School for three-year-olds. Her positive impact was truly generational. She and Ken were active members of Airline Baptist Church for 38 years.



Katherine worked her entire life to help support her family. The majority of her career was spent working for various construction companies. She was a member and former officer of the National Association of Women in Construction. Katherine spent the last 25 years with the L.J. Earnest Company or related ventures.



Above all else, Katherine excelled at being a grandmother. All five grandchildren loved their “Mam-ma” and she loved them and relished time she spent with them. Katherine quickly dismissed all complaints suggesting she was spoiling her grandchildren.



Katherine is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. Bush, Bossier City, Louisiana; two sons, Keith W. Bush, Bossier City, Louisiana, and David Bush and wife, Debbie, Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Krystal Boles and husband, Brian, Justin W. Bush, Zachary Bush and wife, Cassie, Thomas W. Bush and Katherine Bush; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee Boles, Hayden Boles, Craig Bush, Zoe Bush and Casen Bush and four nieces and five nephews. Katherine was also blessed with many friends and co-workers whom she considered family.



Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, W.L. “Bill” Walker and wife, LaVerne, Jimmy Walker and wife, Joyce, Martha Finklea and husband, Bill, and Charles Walker and wife, Dorothy.



Honoring Katherine as pallbearers will be David Harrell, Doug Rogers, Paxton Ross, Jeff Walker, Kevin Walker, Roger Walker, Tony Walker and Randy Wilkes. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bob Allen, David Caldwell, Sam Carroll, Bill Nichols, Mack Taylor, Russell Walker and Churck Weinberg.



A time of celebration honoring Katherine’s life will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana with arrangements through Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. until the service which begins at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Reverend Zachary Bush and Reverend Harrell Shelton. Interment at the Doyline Cemetery in Doyline, Louisiana will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.