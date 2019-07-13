Kathleen Marie Smith Rabalais

Kathleen Marie Smith Rabalais died on July 6, 2019. She was born in El Dorado, AR, on October 29, 1942, to the late Richard T. and Marie Swilley Smith, and lived most of her life there. Kathleen, gifted musician, served many years as an organist and co-owner of Rabalais and Company Pipe Organs. She held a master’s in social work and loved the children she worked with.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Louis Rabalais Jr., her daughter, Andrea Petrosh and son-in-law Michael of Bossier City; son, Louis Rabalais III and his wife Barbara of Bossier City; grandson, Michael Petrosh III of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Lauren Petrosh of Bossier City; and grandson, Christian Rabalais of Shreveport. Other survivors include her brother, Richard Smith and his wife Sue of Covington, LA; sister-in-law, Gala Rabalais Gerber of Houston, TX; and nieces and nephews from both sides of her family.

Funeral plans are pending. Memorials may be made to the William C. Teague and Donald L. Smith Choir Scholarship at St. Mark’s Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St., Shreveport, LA 71104, or St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 512 Champagnolle Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com