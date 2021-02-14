Kayne Gregory Smith

Mr. Kayne Gregory Smith, 58, of Haughton, LA, went on to be with his Lord, Thursday, February 11, 2021. Services for Mr. Smith will begin with A Gathering of Family and Friends between 5 & 7 PM, Wednesday, February 17th, at Hill Crest Memorial, in Haughton. A Celebration of his Life will follow the next day at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 18th, First Baptist Church of Haughton, with Dr. Gevan Spinney, presiding. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Kayne was born to the proud parents, William and Margaret Smith, Sunday, April 29, 1962 in Rockford, IL. He was raised in the small town of Pecatonica, IL where he graduated high school. He then went on to join the Air Force in 1981 and served his country for 22 years, including spending 9 months in Iraq in 2006.



He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Haughton and would frequent Friday morning Bible study with the Men of Courage, as well as attending their monthly events at The Stable.



Mr. Smith was preceded in death by: his Mother, Peggy Smith; his father Bill Smith; his brothers, Chuckie and Howie Smith; and his infant daughter Crystal Smith.



Left to cherish his memory are: his adoring wife of 29 years, Norma Jean Thomas Smith; son, Michael Thomas and his partner Brandy Brownfield; daughter, Cassidy Coker and her husband Daniel Coker; daughter, Courtney Smith; grandchildren, Gabe Thomas, Colton Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Sophia Thomas, Nathan Thomas, and Mason Thomas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Kayne was a humble family man at heart, and lived by the Bible verse Hebrews 13:5

Let your conduct be without covetousness, be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you or forsake you.”

