KCSR Slated to Increase Train Speed through Bossier City

Beginning April 12, 2020, The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) will increase train speed on 1.8 miles of track between Benton Road Overpass and the West Gate of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La. from 20 to 49 miles per hour. The maximum speed will be raised incrementally, starting with 25 miles per hour on April 12 followed by 30 miles per hour on April 19, 35 miles per hour on April 26, 40 miles per hour on May 3, 45 miles per hour on May 10, and 49 miles per hour on May 17. The train speed increase over this track segment is made possible by the completion of a major track improvement project.

For public safety, KCSR and Louisiana Operation Lifesaver would like to remind the community that as train speed increases, regardless of whether the crossing is public or private or what type of warning is in place, motorists and pedestrians are urged to always expect a train. In addition, pedestrians are urged to stay off railroad rights-of-way. Do not walk along the track or trespass on railroad rights- of-way and only cross the tracks at designated crossings.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.