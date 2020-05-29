Keatchie woman missing from Haughton

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Keatchie woman with health issues is reported missing from the Haughton area, and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in safely locating her.



​Mary Katherine Swisher, 54, was last seen Wednesday evening leaving a Haughton residence to head home to Keatchie. She was driving her blue Mitsubishi sedan with Texas tags (MDD3663), and Bossier detectives believe she was traveling down Highway 157 near Sligo Road.



​If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Swisher, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.