Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City to present a special 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony

Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City to present a...

Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City will present a special 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony of 9-11 on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 9 a.m.

Ceremonies will be held in the Liberty Garden located in the Bossier City municipal complex. Visitors will find the most convenient parking at the Beckett St. parking lot. All are invited to attend the free, outdoor event.

Guest speaker for the event will be Sgt. Andy Stephenson of the Louisiana State Police, who was at the Trade Center in New York City when the second tower was struck. Master of Ceremonies will be Sonja Bailes, Bossier Parish School System public relations liaison.

A schedule of activities for the special ceremony includes welcomes from Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful. Opening invocation will be delivered by Lorenzo Johnson, Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church.

Following the invocation, the order of service includes:

Presentation of Colors, Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard;

Pledge of Allegiance led by Apollo Elementary School students Elizabeth Grace Ivie, 5th grade; Wyatt Sanchez, 4th grade; and Aysen Roessner, 4th grade;

National Anthem sung by Jenny Arnette, Church at Red River Worship Pastor;

Presentation of the Bossier Elementary School Essay Contest Winner, “What is a Hero?”;

W.T. Lewis Elementary School Choir

Introduction of keynote speaker by substitute Bossier Police Chief Chris Estess;

Keynote Speaker, Sgt. Andy Stephenson, LSP Troop F;

Benediction offered by Jay Valentine, Chaplain, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office;

B-52 Flyby featuring planes from Barksdale Air Force Base;

“God Bless America” sung by James Parker.

Pre and post event music will be presented by the Bossier Parish Community College Jazz Band ensemble, led by Josh Waldrop.

Sponsors for the event are Barksdale Federal Credit Union; Daughters of the American Revolution, Shreveport Chapter; Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement; Litton Mortgage; Ken Koval (VFW); and Courtyards by Marriott Shreveport-Bossier City/Louisiana Boardwalk.