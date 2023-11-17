Keep Bossier Beautiful Awarded an Affiliate Program Grant From Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) has been selected as a recipient of an Affiliate Program Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is grateful for the support, leadership and training provided from state leaders. The office of Lt. Governor, Billy Nungesser, and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) are empowering parish affiliates and others to provide quality events engaging community members to clean up and beautify their communities. As a recipient of $1930.00 awarded from Keep Louisiana Beautiful for a 2023-2024 Beautification Grant we are prepared to make beautification enhancements at our local gateways which we are excited to do with the help of local volunteers. We are proud to be an affiliate member of Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful.

About KBB

At KBB, our identity is rooted in the drive to end litter, protect the environment, and beautify the community. Some highlights of KBB’s recent projects include our Bossier Parish Prisons Recycle initiative, which is the only program in the state that incorporates recycling into corrections, the Environmentally Aware student seminars to help educate the next generation on taking care of our environment, and E-Waste recycling events, which resulted in 11,500 pounds of electronics being properly recycled.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener, Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To learn about our network of Community and University Affiliates, grant opportunities, educational programs, and ways to get involved, please visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.