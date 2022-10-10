Keep Bossier Beautiful Awarded an Affiliate Program Grant

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) has been selected as a recipient of an Affiliate

Program Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community

improvement organization.



This year’s grant will support KBB’s initiative to educate community members on the benefits of

recycling, proper recycling methods and provide for enhancements at the Bossier City Recycling Center.

The Recycle Center currently produces approximately 130,000 pounds of material monthly and will be

enhanced with fresh paint and signage.



In the educational blitz student volunteers will distribute items printed with recycling messages, such as

magnets, cups, etc. These educational messages will educate individuals on the benefits of recycling and

train recyclers on how to properly prepare items for recycling. It will promote recycling and help inspire

individuals to value our natural resources as waste is reduced.