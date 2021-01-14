Keep Bossier Beautiful Celebrates 35 Year of Service to Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish, LA – Keep Bossier Beautiful will celebrate 35 years of service to Bossier Parish by planting 35 of our state trees on Saturday January 16th.



Keep Bossier Beautiful will have seven teams of volunteers that will plant five trees each on Swan Lake Road north of the Fire Station between Okeefe Street and Donnie Avenue. Each team has recruited 5 to 6 members to work within their small group. Volunteers will plant a total of 35 Cypress trees in 15-gallon containers.

Volunteer teams are:

Every Warrior Street Team

BPCC Gang GREEN

Barksdale Federal Credit Union

State Farm Agents – Nora Brooks, Caldwell Dunn, Larry Poole

Thorp Family

Scouts Troop 203

Live Oak Environmental



Board members are happy to partner with the city of Bossier City for allowing us the opportunity to make this investment in the Swan Lake neighborhood for residents and those who travel on Swan Lake Road.



Special thanks to our project sponsors, Live Oak Environmental, Advanced Air Conditioning & Heating and publicity sponsor, Bossier Press – Tribune.



About Keep Bossier Beautiful



The original KBB charter was submitted to Secretary of State, Jim Brown, December 23, 1985 requesting acceptance of the Articles of Incorporation for the Bossier City Clean City Committee by Mrs. Marie Wissman, President, Mr. Clay Brock, Vice President and Mrs. Billie Thomas, Secretary-Treasurer. This request was approved and date stamped December 26, 1985 providing Bossier Parish a beautiful gift during the gift giving season. In November of 2003 the organization was renamed Keep Bossier Beautiful as all Keep America Affiliates are now asked to follow this pattern to show unity throughout the nation. Over the years, community Board members and volunteers have performed litter cleanups, built five gateways into our parish, planted numerous flowers, shrubs and trees and performed other beautification projects. They partnered with the City of Bossier in the creation of Liberty Garden located on the Bossier City Municipal Complex and were instrumental in the collection of items and installation of a pyramid, shaped time capsule buried in 2000 at the Bossier City Library and History Center.



KBB is excited to offer our community an opportunity to participate in our upcoming E-Waste event. An event where residents can bring unwanted electronics to be recycled free of cost. Items are recycled to provide opportunities for veterans and others to purchase electronics at a discounted rate. Watch for details of this event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 24th.



The KBB Board of Directors and volunteers are grateful to Sheriff Julian Whittington, Mayor Lo Walker and William Altimus of the Bossier Parish Police Jury for their sponsorship of the office and position of executive director to help grow the impact of this work.



As winner of the 2019-2020 Circle of Excellence Award from Keep America Beautiful, KBB is always looking for like-minded sponsors, partners and volunteers. To learn more about Keep Bossier Beautiful, partner with us or become a volunteer, visit KeepBossierBeautiful.com or find us on Facebook.



Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is working to end litter, improve recycling and beautify our communities and is one of forty Keep Louisiana Beautiful Affiliates throughout the state of Louisiana.



About Keep Louisiana Beautiful



Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Inc. is the state’s anti-litter and community improvement organization focused on education, enforcement, awareness and cleanups. Affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, the Keep Louisiana Beautiful mission is to promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.