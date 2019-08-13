Keep Bossier Beautiful director position approved

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Keep Bossier Beautiful has received permission from city and parish leaders to hire a full-time director.

An agreement was reached between the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Police Jury and Bossier City Council for the expenditure to fill the position. Salary and benefits, would be approximately $65,000 annually divided equally among the sheriff’s office, police jury, and City of Bossier City.

This initiative was originated by Sheriff Julian Whittington. He met with Bossier Police Jury Parish Administrator Bill Altimus and Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker to consider hiring an executive director for the Keep Bossier Beautiful volunteers.

“We’ve had a good volunteer board over the years and people have stepped up, but they really needed someone everyday whose sole mission is to clean up Bossier,” Sheriff Whittington said. “We’re going to make Bossier look even better.”

The Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director will be assigned administratively to the Office of the Sheriff and is subject to a six-month employment probationary period.

Mayor Walker says, “Hiring a full time executive director for Keep Bossier Beautiful will build on the program’s successes.”

Lynn Bryan, president of Keep Bossier Beautiful, said the entire Keep Bossier Beautiful volunteer team is excited to welcome a director to the team.

“We at Keep Bossier Beautiful are super excited about the plan to provide a paid executive director for our organization. We are grateful to Sheriff Whittington, Mayor Walker and the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the support and recognition of the need to contribute assistance in making Bossier a more beautiful place to live, work and raise our families,” said Bryan.