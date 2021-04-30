Keep Bossier Beautiful Earns Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award Recognition

Bossier City, LA April 29, 2021 – Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has presented Keep Bossier Beautiful with its 2020 President’s Circle Award. The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green, and beautiful communities.



In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep Bossier Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify Bossier Parish’s community. Keep Bossier Beautiful is one of nearly 700 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives, and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.



“Each year, our dynamic affiliate network carries out our shared mission at the state, county, and municipal levels across the country,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman, PhD. “By engaging volunteers, building partnerships, and executing innovative programming, our affiliates demonstrate purpose and create collective impact through a national movement with local execution built around mutually reinforcing activities.”



“In service to the residents of Bossier Parish, Keep Bossier Beautiful is proud to be recognized as a President’s Circle Award recipient for the last two years” said Lynn Bryan Executive Director Keep Bossier Beautiful. “Our primary goal is to decrease litter through behavior change to spur economic prosperity and provide a cleaner more beautiful place for us to live, work and raise families. Through a network of caring individuals and businesses we can accomplish this goal.

Support from Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful is invaluable providing training and a network of like-minded relationships to its affiliates. Together we can make a difference. It’s a good team to serve on—join us!”



Donate and take action at KeepBossierBeautiful.com and kab.org.