Keep Bossier Beautiful Grant

Keep Bossier Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization according to Lynn Bryan, KBB Executive Director.

This year’s $2,500 grant will support an initiative to educate and engage community members in Bossier Parish to end littering of cigarette butts, the nation’s number one litter item and believed to be the number one litter item in the world.

Cigarette butts thrown along roadways find their way into local waterways, clogging ditches, polluting waterways and making animals sick.

Many individuals believe cigarette butts are nothing but cotton and easily decompose but in fact, 95 percent of cigarette filters are made from cellulose acetate (a plastic) and are not biodegradable.

KBB will partner with digital billboard company Lamar Advertising to blitz the “Keep Your Butts in Your Pants” message throughout the parish October 10 through November 7. Free pocket ashtrays will be distributed at local retailers providing smokers an alternative to tossing cigarette butts on the ground.

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is working to end littering, improve recycling and beautify our communities through Litter Education and Prevention, Waste Reduction and Recycling and Beautification and Community Greening.

Winner of the 2019-2020 Circle of Excellence Award from Keep America Beautiful, KBB is always looking for like-minded sponsors, partners and volunteers. To learn more about Keep Bossier Beautiful, or to become a partner or volunteer, please visit KeepBossierBeautiful.com or find KBB on Facebook.