Keep Bossier Beautiful plants trees in Haughton

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

In celebration of Arbor Day, Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) and a large group of community volunteers planted trees in Haughton on Saturday morning January 20, 2024. All together, 53 Natchez White Crepe Myrtle trees were planted by KBB volunteers in partnership with the Bossier Parish Police Jury. The trees were planted along Whispering Pines Drive and Tall Timbers Boulevard in the Tall Timbers neighborhood.

The trees planted on Saturday will bring beauty to Haughton and provide numerous natural resources.

Lynn Bryan, Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director, said “Keep Bossier Beautiful volunteers braved another cold and windy Arbor Day to “do good” in the Haughton community by planting trees. As we know, trees provide much more than shade. Trees enhance property values, absorb carbon dioxide, provide oxygen, and help fight against soil erosion. They also provide beauty, which will enhance the lives of all who view the 53 Natchez White Crepe Myrtle trees planted along Tall Timbers Boulevard and Whispering Pines Drive.”

“KBB is grateful for our faithful base of volunteers who show up even when conditions are not favorable, for our returning and new sponsors and for partnership with the Bossier Parish Police Jury who made this project possible,” Bryan added.

Sponsors of the event included: Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Bossier City Lions Club, Bossier Press-Tribune and in Honor of Earline Benoit Harper.

Teams who participated in the event included: Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Lions Club of Bossier City, RepublicanWomen of Bossier, Bayou Chapter of the Ozark Society, Gang Green, Norwela Council – Boy Scouts of America and Bossier Chamber Diplomats.

Arbor Day—which translates to “tree” day from the Latin origin of the word arbor—is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. For centuries, communities spanning the globe have found various ways to honor nature and the environment.

KBB was selected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful as the state recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Affiliate Award.