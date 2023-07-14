Keep Bossier Beautiful to host public meeting to unveil proposed designs for new gateway sign

Keep Bossier Beautiful to host public meeting to unveil proposed designs for...

Now is your chance to help design a new gateway sign welcoming visitors to Bossier!

Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB), along with local leaders, is hosting an expo to unveil designs from seven local architects for a proposed new gateway to be situated along I-20 westbound just east of Exit 26 (Racetrack).

The expo is open to the public and scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 2:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center (Banquet Hall entrance).

The Bossier Civic Center is located at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

Public voting will take place online from July 18 – 25, 2023. If you can’t make it to the expo in person, don’t worry – you can still participate!

Simply click the QR code below beginning July 18th at 2:15 p.m. to view the gateway designs and vote on your favorite. Voting will end on July 25th at 11:59 p.m.

Additional votes will come from the Gateway Planning Committee, which includes representatives from the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and other stakeholders.

“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work with these skilled local architects to highlight their talents, and eventually bring a new welcome gateway to the Bossier area,” said Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

The local architects who will be showcasing their designs at the expo include:

Matt Abrams, Abrams Architecture and Design

Clarence Babineaux, SGB Architects

Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architects

Chris Elberson, Somdal Associates

Mike McSwain, Mike McSwain Architect

Mark Prevot, Prevot Design Services

Jeff Spikes, iArchitecture



Be sure and follow Keep Bossier Beautiful on Facebook for updates on the voting results, as well as to stay in-the-know on lots of other KBB projects around the community.