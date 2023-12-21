Keep Bossier Beautiful to Recycle Christmas Trees for Fish Habitat

Looking for a way to give back after the giving season ends? Recycle your live Christmas tree! Christmas tree recycling, or treecycling, is the gift that keeps on giving, letting you reuse your tree in ways that benefit wildlife and the environment. Between December 26th and January 2nd, Keep Bossier Beautiful will accept donations of live trees to be submerged in local lakes. Once submerged, the tree trunks and branches become a nursery for small warm water fish.



What: Live cut trees will be recycled to build fish habitat in local lakes.

When: December 26, 2023 through January 2, 2024

Where: Keep Bossier Beautiful will have four drop-off locations across Bossier Parish



Parks Rd. Boat launch

Brownlee Park

S. Bossier Park

Tall Timbers gravel lot



Artificial trees cannot be recycled.

Please remove all lights, tinsel and decorations prior to drop off.