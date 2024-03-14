Thursday, March 14, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Keep Bossier Beautiful Tree Giveaway

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Through a generous Arbor Day Foundation® grant and additional sponsorship by State Farm®,
Keep Bossier Beautiful has another 500 trees to give away to area residents to help replenish
our community’s tree canopy. Due to storms, drought, and new construction over recent years,
this area has lost many of its old trees which provide myriad health, economic and climate
benefits to our community.

What: Residents can select from several species of trees provided. Trees will be 4-5 feet tall in
5-gallon containers. ONE TREE per vehicle.

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM

Where: Brookshire Grocery Arena – You must enter from Arthur Teague Parkway and follow
the pickup process signs to receive your tree.
Plant trees as soon as possible in a hole at least 24” wide and 12” deep. Water immediately.
We’d love to see your planted trees! Share photos and find tree planting resources at
www.facebook.com/KeepBossierBeautiful.

About Keep Bossier Beautiful
Started in 1985, Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is a non-profit organization with a mission to end
litter, protect the environment and beautify the community. KBB is making a difference in the
beautification of Bossier Parish. Learn more at keepbossierbeautiful.com.

You may also like

Cordish Companies and AnderCorp Host Job Fair

Bossier Parish Community College Secures $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Logistics and CDL Programs

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Neurosurgeon Performs Hospital’s First Awake Spine Surgery

Bossier Parish Library System Seeks Millage Renewal on April Ballot

Kennedy Introduces Patients Choice Act to Preserve Health Care Coverage Options

England Discusses Port at South Bossier Meeting

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Cordish Companies and AnderCorp Host Job Fair

Recent Articles

Keep Bossier Beautiful Tree Giveaway
Bossier Parish Community College Secures $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Logistics and CDL Programs
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Neurosurgeon Performs Hospital’s First Awake Spine Surgery

Featured

Cordish Companies and AnderCorp Host Job Fair
Keep Bossier Beautiful Tree Giveaway
Bossier Parish Community College Secures $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Logistics and CDL Programs
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign