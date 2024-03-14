Keep Bossier Beautiful Tree Giveaway

Through a generous Arbor Day Foundation® grant and additional sponsorship by State Farm®,

Keep Bossier Beautiful has another 500 trees to give away to area residents to help replenish

our community’s tree canopy. Due to storms, drought, and new construction over recent years,

this area has lost many of its old trees which provide myriad health, economic and climate

benefits to our community.



What: Residents can select from several species of trees provided. Trees will be 4-5 feet tall in

5-gallon containers. ONE TREE per vehicle.



When: Saturday, March 23, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM



Where: Brookshire Grocery Arena – You must enter from Arthur Teague Parkway and follow

the pickup process signs to receive your tree.

Plant trees as soon as possible in a hole at least 24” wide and 12” deep. Water immediately.

We’d love to see your planted trees! Share photos and find tree planting resources at

www.facebook.com/KeepBossierBeautiful.

About Keep Bossier Beautiful

Started in 1985, Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is a non-profit organization with a mission to end

litter, protect the environment and beautify the community. KBB is making a difference in the

beautification of Bossier Parish. Learn more at keepbossierbeautiful.com.