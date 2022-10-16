Keep Bossier Beautiful wins Award

Hard work pays off and Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) recently earned top

recognition for their work by being awarded the “Outstanding Affiliate Award”

from Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB).



Governor John Bel Edwards and KAB President & CEO Jennifer Lawson

presented the award to KBB Executive Director Lynn Bryan at the annual KLB

state conference on October 12 in Baton Rouge. This recognition underscores the

importance of the role of community affiliates across the state.



According to KLB, “Keep Bossier Beautiful, founded in 1985 and restructured in

2020, hosts programs to end litter and promote environmental education.”

Outstanding Affiliate Award is part of KLB’s Everyday Heroes honors, and

recognizes an affiliate organization that displays “fortitude and leadership while

engaging stakeholders, businesses, and citizens in actively improving the

appearance of their community”.



While the appearance of the community is certainly a priority, Keep Bossier

Beautiful strives to dig deeper into what drives the quality of life for an area.

The non-profit organization’s overall mission of ending the litter problem is three-

fold: protecting the environment through recycling and reuse, beautifying the

community, and educating residents.



KBB currently has several projects in the works, including environmental

education for students, popup cleanups, expanded recycling in north Bossier, and

the recent Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser.



Driven primarily by the work of local volunteers and sponsors such as the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and City of Bossier, KBB directs its

non-stop initiatives toward preserving and protecting all things green and

improving the health and appearance of our community.



For a full list of this year’s KLB Everyday Heroes award recipients, click here:

https://bit.ly/3g6iwYf.



Get involved with Keep Bossier Beautiful and read more about their work by

visiting www.keepbossierbeautiful.com.