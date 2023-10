On Saturday, October 21, 2023, join Keep Bossier Beautiful for a spooky good time, all for a great cause keeping our city clean! Bring your small group or team for even more family fun. Awards will be given for best costume and most unique litter item collected. All registered attendees will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last!



Volunteers register at https://tinyurl.com/KeepBossierBeautiful or for more information, visit our

website, www.keepbossierbeautiful.com.