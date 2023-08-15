Keep Louisiana Beautiful Accepting Applications for Grant Programs Funding Litter Prevention at Large Outdoor Events, Beautification Projects, and Trash Receptacles

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is accepting applications online for the Greener Grounds Grant for large outdoor events, Beautification Grant, and Trash Receptacle Grant. All three grant programs were created to support community improvement and engagement, reduce litter, and promote environmental stewardship.

The Greener Grounds Grant, a new reimbursement grant for up to $8,000, supports Louisiana’s large outdoor events, such as festivals and fairs. It implements best practices for litter prevention and waste reduction outlined in the new Greener Grounds Guidebook and Workbook, created in collaboration with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Any group organizing large outdoor events is encouraged to download and use the guide and workbook to help prevent litter and manage waste. Grants may fund trash and recycling receptacles; litter and waste signage; litter prevention education materials; t-shirts, water, and food for volunteers working at waste stations; and litter removal supplies.

Not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and parishes organizing events with over 1,000 attendees are eligible to apply. Events must be open to all Louisiana citizens and held outdoors in Louisiana between October 2023 and May 2024. Grant recipients are required to complete the Greener Grounds Workbook. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is September 22, 2023.

The KLB Beautification Grant will provide reimbursement grants for beautification projects ranging from $1,000 to $8,000. KLB will fund planting projects and welcome signs on public property in highly visible areas such as community entry points, highway corridors and medians, and major roadways and intersections. Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana and other restrictions apply. In addition to beautifying public spaces, proposed projects should exhibit diverse community support, collaborations between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents.

Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply. Beautification projects must be completed prior to May 22, 2024. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is October 18, 2023.

The KLB Trash Receptacle Grant will increase the availability of trash receptacles in public spaces to reduce litter. Applicants will choose to receive up to 10 high-quality trash receptacles to be installed on public property. KLB has identified three styles of trash receptacles that meet the needs of most communities. If awarded, KLB will order, purchase, and arrange for the delivery of up to 10 trash receptacles to a designated location. Pre- and post-receptacle installation litter scans must be conducted at each location.

Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply. Grant recipients will be announced in January 2024, and receptacles must be installed on public property prior to April 1, 2024. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is November 16, 2023.

“These grants support the efforts of municipalities, non-profits and other groups that are working toward a cleaner, greener place to live,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The additional funding for litter abatement from the state legislature allows us to implement grant opportunities to benefit our local communities.”

“According to recent litter scans, KLB found a reduction of litter by 78% in areas where trash receptacles were properly installed and maintained,” says Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s important to make available trash receptacles in both public spaces and at outdoor events, so we can prevent litter from harming the environment and wildlife. Through these three grant programs, KLB intends to empower local communities and organizations to take pride in place and take steps toward protecting and enhancing our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

These grants are made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Questions about KLB and the organization’s grant opportunities can be directed to marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org. All grant applications may be found online at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.