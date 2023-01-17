KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ACCEPTING LETTER OF INTENT FOR HEALTHY COMMUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization, seeks programs and projects to fund with its Healthy Communities Grant program and is calling for letters of intent to be submitted by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Proposed programs and projects should reduce litter and waste, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling, and/or strengthen litter enforcement.

“For too long, litter abatement has been on the backs of a few volunteers around Louisiana. We can only win this battle if all government officials, non-profits, businesses, and the public work together. It is going to take all Louisiana to clean up this state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Healthy Communities Grant is a reimbursement grant supporting projects and programs, with funding allotments up to $8,000 per recipient. Eligible to apply are Louisiana non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations, governmental agencies, schools, and universities, KLB Affiliates, and Affiliates in the formation process.

“Thanks to support from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the state legislature, we are able to provide much-needed funds to help local communities implement projects to reduce litter, increase recycling, and improve the appearance of areas throughout Louisiana,” says KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Since 2004, KLB has awarded over $3.6 million in grants.”

Recipients of 2022-2023 Health Communities grants included the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana, Ascension Parish Government, Beauregard Arc, Big Sky, Friends of City Park, Glass Act Recycling, Keep Jefferson Parish Beautiful, New Orleans Healing Center, Opelousas Downtown Development District, Ouachita Green, Sankofa Community Development Corporation, The TECHE Project, Town of Farmerville, Town of Jean Lafitte, University of New Orleans, Webster Parish Police Jury, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Examples of funded projects include a recycling center expansion for Ascension Parish Government, a litter abatement campaign and educational outreach for Friends of City Park, a trailer for litter removal for Webster Parish Police Jury, and a storm drain inventory and educational program for University of New Orleans.

Those interested in applying must submit a letter of intent by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Organizations submitting letters of intent will receive invitations to apply for the Healthy Communities Grant by Friday, March 17, 2023. Invitees will have until Saturday, April 15, 2023, to submit the full application.

For more information about the Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants program and how to apply, please visit our Grant Opportunities webpage. Those interested in applying can direct questions to programs@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.