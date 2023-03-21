KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AND THE STATE LIBRARY OF LOUISIANA PARTNER TO DISTRIBUTE HARRY THE SNAKEBIRD BOOKS TO PUBLIC LIBRARIES TO EDUCATE YOUTH ON LITTER’S NEGATIVE IMACTS ON WILDLIFE

In an effort to educate young people on the ways litter can harm wildlife, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the State Library of Louisiana are partnering to distribute 722 hardback copies of the children’s book, Harry the Snakebird, to the State Library, 335 public libraries, and 25 bookmobiles. Written by Louisiana author Wendy Carbo and illustrated by Louisiana artist Paula Merritt Windham, this book is inspired by true events and tells the tale of two children, Marie and Brian, who freed an Anhinga (aka a snakebird) at Capitol Lake in Baton Rouge from a littered band binding its beak, which caused it to endure starvation. Each library and bookmobile will receive two copies of Harry the Snakebird. One copy of the book will be cataloged and available for patrons to check out, and the other is for librarians to use in youth programming.

“Through effective litter education for the children of Louisiana, we can increase a child’s understanding of just how litter causes various environmental issues,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “If we can reach our children when they are young, they can form anti-littering habits. Research shows behaviors developed as a child are more likely to extend into adulthood. We are trying to prevent littering from being one of those behaviors. And just maybe, our state’s children can help change the behaviors of some adults when it comes to littering.”

“Our children are our future leaders,” said author Wendy Carbo. “We hope this beautiful book will instill in our young people a desire to protect the environment and all of God’s creatures. May young readers see even the smallest actions can change the world.”

“At Keep Louisiana Beautiful, we believe it’s important to not only educate our youth about litter’s impacts on the environment but also empower them to take action and be changemakers,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “In addition to reading Harry the Snakebird, we invite educators and families to explore our environmental lessons in Rocksey’s Toolbox related to Wendy Carbo’s story.”

KLB has 11 lessons for grades kindergarten through fifth grade in “Rocksey’s Toolbox,” designed to help children better understand how to care for the environment and prevent litter. Two lessons, “Lesson 5: Keeping Our Waters Clean” and “Lesson 6: Trash Effects of Wildlife,” directly correlate with Carbo’s story.

Harry the Snakebird is inspired by the actions of one of the founders of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition (LSC), Marie Constantin, and photographer Brian J. Boudreaux. The book shares the two friends’ real-life experience of rescuing a bird at Capitol Lake in Baton Rouge. The book is dedicated to Harry, the bird saved from death by litter.

“We are so pleased that Harry the Snakebird is being made available in libraries statewide,” said Kelly Hurtado, Co-Founder of Louisiana Stormwater Coalition. “We are grateful to author, volunteer, and donor, Wendy Carbo, who is donating proceeds from the book sales to our Louisiana Stormwater Coalition to help us create litter-free paddle trails in the Capital Region for all to enjoy!”

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is a supporter of the litter education initiative.

Visit HarrytheSnakebird.com to purchase a copy of the book.