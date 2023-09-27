KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES 2023 EVERYDAY HERO AWARD RECIPIENTS

Annually, in conjunction with the Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) State Conference, KLB hosts the Everyday Hero Awards luncheon, recognizing individuals, groups, non-profits, and businesses going the extra mile to clean up and beautify Louisiana communities. This year’s luncheon features Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful, as the keynote speaker and Courtney Hornsby, KLB Board Chair, as master of ceremonies. It will be held on Wednesday, October 11, from 12 – 2 p.m., at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

The 2023 Everyday Heroes include:

Yuri Cobb (Rocksey’s Young Leadership Award)

Sgt. John Hattaway (Litter Enforcement Award)

Clean Pelican (Community Improvement Award)

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens (Clean Biz Leadership Award)

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (Clean Biz Leadership Award)

Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce (Chamber Clean Biz Leadership Award)

Keep Tangipahoa Beautiful (Outstanding Community Affiliate Award)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Outstanding University Affiliate Award)

Tulane Trash to Treasure (Collegiate Environmental Steward Award)

Janet Vincent (Leaders Against Litter Award)

Ryan Chavers (Let Louisiana Shine Volunteer Award)

Sandra Slifer (Alice Foster Award)

“These Everyday Heroes are doing amazing work in their communities, and they are helping move the needle toward a cleaner, greener Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Let these award recipients be an example to all. We all need to work together to clean up our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

In addition, KLB will honor and remember the late Carla Buchholz, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and community member. Carla served on the Mandeville City Council and dedicated two decades to the Keep Mandeville Beautiful Board of Directors. She was a member of the KLB Board of Directors, acting as treasurer for nine years.

KLB will celebrate Donna Curtis, who has for the past 32 years, has served as Executive Director of Shreveport Green, a KLB Community Affiliate. Under her leadership, Shreveport Green has strategically grown, implementing new educational programming and enhancement projects, to achieve a cleaner, greener community. Donna will be retiring at the end of the year.

KLB will also present the organization’s first ever Love the Boot Week Community Impact Award to Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, an all-volunteer litter cleanup organization dedicated to improving the appearance of Baton Rouge. Accepting this award on behalf of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful is the group’s founder and leader, Jennifer Richardson. Additional Love the Boot Award categories will be announced with the launch of registration for Love the Boot Week, Louisiana’s statewide litter cleanup and beautification effort organized by KLB and scheduled for April 20-28, 2024.

“Through their work, the 2023 Everyday Hero Award recipients demonstrate model citizenship,” said Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell. “They understand the importance and value of taking pride in their communities. They want to see and experience a litter-free and beautiful Louisiana.”

The KLB State Conference and the Everyday Hero Awards are made possible thanks to event sponsors: Alta and John Franks Foundation; Waste Management; E.J. Adams Forgotston in memory of C.B Forgotston, Jr.; Hayworth, Waymouth & Carroll, LLP; Red Six Media; Innovative Advertising; Louisiana Beverage Association; Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board; and Mele Printing. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor and Keep America Beautiful are also proud KLB partners.