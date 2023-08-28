KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES THE 2023 CIRCLE OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is pleased to announce the 22 community affiliates meeting the requirements for the 2023 KLB Circle of Excellence: Abbeville, Abita, Ascension, Assumption, Bossier, Calcasieu, Covington, Desoto, DeRidder, Eunice, Hammond, Jefferson, Lacombe, Lafayette, Livingston, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. John, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, and West Monroe. At the KLB State Conference, held Oct. 10-11, 2023 at the Hilton in Baton Rouge, each qualifying affiliate will receive a Circle of Excellence plaque and a $500 check.

Annually, KLB honors community affiliates who meet specific benchmarks grounded in professional development, commitment to the affiliate network, and the implementation of programming resulting in long-term community improvement.

“These communities are putting in the work necessary to clean up Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I’m proud of their commitment and passion for litter prevention and community beautification.”

“These affiliates are an inspiration and the backbone of KLB,” said Cabell Mouton, KLB Community Engagement and Affiliate Services Director. “Each and every day, they carry out our shared mission to fight litter in Louisiana and beautify our communities for an improved environment and better quality of life.”

There are 43 community affiliates in the KLB network, along with 10 university affiliates. Being an affiliate is a special mark of distinction and represents a commitment to improving community appearance, promoting citizen engagement and environmental stewardship, and implementing outcomes-based programs. Affiliation offers state recognition and sends a strong message to Louisiana citizens, as well as city and state leaders.

Information about the KLB State Conference and a link to register can be found online at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org. This annual event serves an opportunity to learn from experts about best practices for litter prevention, recycling, beautification, and sustainability.

Those interested in becoming a KLB affiliate can take a readiness assessment at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org or contact programs@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.