KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $167,587 IN GRANTS TO FIGHT LITTER AND REDUCE WASTE

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $167,587 IN GRANTS TO FIGHT LITTER AND REDUCE...

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on fighting litter statewide, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022-23 Healthy Communities and Community Affiliate grant programs, totaling $167,587.

KLB’s Healthy Community Grant program has approved up to $108,991 in reimbursement grants for projects and programs in the areas of litter and waste reduction, recycling, litter enforcement, and environmental education. The 17 organizations receiving grants include the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana, Ascension Parish Government, Beauregard Arc, Big Sky, Friends of City Park, Glass Act Recycling, Keep Jefferson Parish Beautiful, New Orleans Healing Center, Opelousas Downtown Development District, Ouachita Green, Sankofa Community Development Corporation, The TECHE Project, Town of Farmerville, Town of Jean Lafitte, University of New Orleans, Webster Parish Police Jury, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Comprised of a network of 40 Community Affiliates focused on the issue of litter, KLB distributes Community Affiliate Grants to its partners in the areas of programs, clean up supplies, and trash receptacles. A total of $58,596 in reimbursement funding has been approved for the communities of Abbeville, Abita, Bossier, DeRidder, DeSoto, Eunice, Lafayette, Livingston, Mandeville, Natchitoches, Ouachita, West Monroe, Shreveport Green, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and Union.

Clean up supplies distributed include litter grabbers, safety vests, gloves, trash bags, and volunteer t-shirts. The trash receptacles distributed through the Community Affiliate Grant program have been found to decrease litter by 56% in their locations.

“Since 2004, KLB has awarded over $3.6 million in grants, supporting organizations in their efforts to improve the appearance of their communities,” says Susan Russell, Executive Director of KLB. “Thanks to the hard work of our grant recipients, communities throughout Louisiana are experiencing a reduction in litter, improved recycling, and increased public awareness around the issues of litter and waste.”

Information about KLB grant recipient projects follows the close of the release. Contact marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org for more information regarding 2022-23 KLB grants.

Applications will open for the next grant cycle in January of 2023. Information about the application process can be found at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Healthy Communities Grant Recipients ($108,991)

• Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana

Project: Storm drain art project with area schools and educational campaign

Approved Funding: $5,000

• Ascension Parish Government

Project: Fencing for new West Bank Recycling Center

Approved Funding: $8,000

• Beauregard Arc

Project: Awareness campaign for recycling program

Approved Funding: $7,000

• Big Sky

Project: Recycling drop-off program for Folsom residents

Approved Funding: $5,040

• Friends of City Park

Project: Litter abatement campaign educational materials, signage, and advertising

Approved Funding: $8,000

• Glass Act Recycling

Project: Educational video for learning center

Approved Funding: $7,095

• Keep Jefferson Beautiful

Project: X-frame receptacle units for event recycling

Approved Funding: $5,350

• New Orleans Healing Center

Project: Youth art competition promoting environmental education

Approved Funding: $6,820

• Opelousas Downtown Development District

Project: Clean up supplies, public art project, and community workshop

Approved Funding: $6,474.79

• Ouachita Green

Project: Highland Park recycling receptacles, signage, and educational digital materials

Approved Funding: $5,600

• Sankofa Community Development Corporation

Project: Corridor Cleanup and litter abatement campaign

Approved Funding: $7,720

• The TECHE Project

Project: Youth Geaux Paddle recreation program on water quality

Approved Funding: $2,500

• Town of Farmerville

Project: Mobile recycling program and educational campaign

Approved Funding: $8,000

• Town of Jean Lafitte

Project: Anti-litter signage, cleanup supplies, and trash and recycling receptacles

Approved Funding: $6,222.65

• University of New Orleans

Project: Storm drain marking and accompanying education program

Approved Funding: $4,169

• Webster Parish Police Jury

Project: Replacement of Webster Parish Litter Program trailer

Approved Funding: $8,000

• Xavier University of Louisiana

Project: Cardboard recycling program supplies and education

Approved Funding: $8,000

Community Affiliate Grant Recipients for Programs ($9,405)

• Keep Abita Beautiful

Project: Dog waste stations, supplies, and program development

Approved Funding: $2,500

• Keep Bossier Beautiful

• Project: Recycling education and center enhancement

Approved Funding: $2,499.32

• Keep DeSoto Beautiful

Project: Secure your load campaign and supplies

Approved Funding: $2,478

• Shreveport Green (Program Grant)

Project: Storm drain pollution campaign

Approved Funding: $1,928

Community Affiliate Grant Recipients for Clean Up Supplies ($16,884): Abbeville, DeRidder, Eunice, Natchitoches, Ouachita, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. John, Terrebonne, Union, West Monroe

Community Affiliate Grant Recipients for Receptacles ($32,307): Abbeville, Abita, DeRidder, Lafayette, Livingston, Mandeville, Natchitoches, West Monroe

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and seven University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.