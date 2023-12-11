KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS BEAUTIFICATION GRANTS TO 33 ORGANIZATIONS REPRESENTING 21 PARISHES

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) awarded 33 Beautification Grants to organizations in 21 parishes, totaling $181,831. Made possible by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the grant program funds planting projects and welcome signs on public property in highly visible areas such as community entry points, highway corridors and medians, and major roadways and intersections. Grantees are reimbursed up to $8,000 for their beautification projects.



“I’m pleased to support this KLB grant program as community beautification is a demonstration of pride in place,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “When we take the time to enhance the appearance of our communities, we convey our love for Louisiana.”



“Trees and plants are good for the environment and contributes to an improved quality of life for all who call Louisiana home,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Not only do beautification projects improve community appearance, but it’s also proven people are less likely to litter in well-maintained areas.”



This grant requires plants and trees to be at least 25% native to Louisiana. In addition to beautifying public spaces, projects are required to exhibit diverse community support, collaboration between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents. Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, universities and colleges, and non-profit organizations were eligible to apply for the grant funding.



2023-2024 Beautification Grant recipients include:

City of Kinder (Allen Parish)

Assumption Parish Recreation Department (Assumption Parish)

Town of Arcadia (Bienville Parish)

Keep Bossier Beautiful (Bossier Parish)

Southern University at Shreveport (Caddo Parish)

Village of Belcher (Caddo Parish)

Concordia Parish Library (Concordia Parish)

City of Baker (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Louisiana State University – Keep LSU Beautiful (East Baton Rouge Parish)

City of Ville Platte (Evangeline Parish)

City of Westwego (Jefferson Parish)

Grand Isle Garden Club (Jefferson Parish)

Town of Lake Arthur (Jefferson Davis Parish)

City of Broussard (Lafayette Parish)

City of Scott (Lafayette Parish)

Moncus Park (Lafayette Parish)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette – Keep ULL Beautiful (Lafayette Parish)

City of Thibodaux (Lafourche Parish)

Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (Natchitoches Parish)

Northwestern State University of Louisiana – Keep Northwestern State Beautiful (Natchitoches Parish)

Dillard University (Orleans Parish)

New Orleans Museum of Art (Orleans Parish)

Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard Merchants & Business Association (Orleans Parish)

Keep Algiers Beautiful (Orleans Parish)

Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful (Ouachita Parish)

Keep West Monroe Beautiful (Ouachita Parish)

Village of Florien (Sabine Parish)

Sabine Parish Tourist and Recreation Commission (Sabine Parish)

St. Mary Parish Library (St. Mary Parish)

Town of Madisonville (St. Tammany Parish)

Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society (Terrebonne Parish)

City of Bogalusa (Washington Parish)

City of Winnfield (Winn Parish)

Click here for details of the beautification projects planned for each organization



Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a 501(c)3 non-profit, supported by the state of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, is focused on promoting best practices for litter prevention and reduction, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability. The backbone of KLB is the organization’s network of 37 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates – all committed to working toward a cleaner, greener Louisiana. KLB supports communities across the state with its programs, educational opportunities, and community improvement grants. KLB is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.