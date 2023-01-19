KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL RECEIVES NATIONAL INNOVATION AWARD FOR LOVE THE BOOT WEEK

Keep America Beautiful (KAB) recognized Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) as one of nine 2022 Innovation Award recipients for Love the Boot Week – Louisiana’s largest annual statewide litter clean up and beautification effort held in conjunction with Earth Week. The award recognizes innovation in partnerships and programs to further the KAB mission and one or more of its focus areas: end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities. This award celebrates new approaches to facilitate growth within an organization.

In its first year, 2022, Love the Boot Week led to 8,476 volunteers dedicating over 40,000 hours to the removal of 293 tons of litter at 280 events spanning 54 parishes. This would not have been possible without the support of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, local and state leaders, sponsors, KLB partners and Affiliates, and thousands of volunteers from across Louisiana.

“Last year was such a huge success. We appreciate this national recognition, but there is still so much work that needs to be done to clean up Louisiana. I want to see all of us build on that success and make this year even better,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Litter around our state affects everyone. It is going to take all of us, doing just a little bit, to make a big difference. So make sure you and your organization join us in April for Love the Boot Week 2023.”

“Love the Boot Week’s success demonstrates Louisiana’s readiness to turn over a new leaf and clean up our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Susan Russell, Executive Director of KLB. “We are grateful to our state leadership for prioritizing this issue, and we thank Keep America Beautiful for recognizing our efforts with this award.”

“Keep America Beautiful is proud to award our National Innovation Award to Keep Louisiana Beautiful for their creative approach to Love the Boot Week,” said KAB President and CEO, Jennifer Lawson. “You are the leaders of our work to clean, green, and beautify communities across America and the heart of our movement. Each awardee represents hours of service and commitment, willingness to try new things and invest time, talent, and resources to do the work that translates into stronger and more vibrant communities. Your leadership is ours to follow and we are grateful.”

This year’s Love the Boot Week is April 17-23, 2023, and registration will open at LoveTheBoot.org on Monday, January 23. The first 250 organizations (businesses, governmental entities, churches, schools, etc.) to register an event will receive cleanup kits with gloves, trash bags, and shirts. The first 100 individuals or families to register an event will receive day passes for Louisiana State Parks (one per household).

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is the state’s anti‐litter and community improvement organization focused on education, enforcement, awareness, and cleanups. Affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a network of 39 affiliates in communities throughout the state. For more information, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.