KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL RELEASES 2023 OVERVIEW AND OUTCOMES REPORT

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) are pleased to release KLB’s 2023 Overview and Outcomes Report. The publication summarizes the organization’s recent efforts to end litter in Louisiana through grant opportunities, educational offerings, community-centric programs and events, and statewide awareness campaigns.

The following accomplishments and more are highlighted in the publication:

During the 2nd annual Love the Boot Week in April, nearly 13,000 people at 547 events in all 64 parishes removed 313 tons of litter.

The KLB network grew to 43 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates, welcoming Keep Algiers Beautiful, Keep Baker Beautiful, Keep the Quarter Clean, Keep Loyola Beautiful, Keep Northwestern State Beautiful, and Keep University of Louisiana Monroe Beautiful.

KLB launched the Get Down and Clean Up program and now 100+ public libraries have cleanup supplies, including grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags for the public to use to pick up litter.

The Clean Biz Partnership was developed in collaboration with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) to engage Louisiana businesses in cleaning up and preventing litter. The Partnership now includes 28 chambers of commerce and 220+ businesses that understand the link between cleanliness and economic prosperity.

KLB awarded more than $959,000 in funding this fiscal year through grant opportunities. This includes two new grants, which distributed 879 trash receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 parishes and funded 39 beautification projects in 24 parishes.

In partnership with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and Red Six Media, KLB launched the Let Louisiana Shine campaign, achieving 120 million impressions with messaging about picking up and preventing litter.

KLB facilitated the state’s first four-part litter study on the cost of litter abatement, roadside litter, the public perception of litter, and best practices for roadway litter removal. KLB’s findings will inform how the state moves forward with tackling its litter problem. The comprehensive report will be released this fall.

“With support from my office and Louisiana legislators, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has expanded its programs, grant opportunities, and overall reach,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We have made progress, but we have a long journey ahead of us. We need everyone working together to put the paradise back in our Sportsman’s Paradise. It’s time to Let Louisiana Shine.”

“I am pleased to have experienced such incredible progress in such a short time, but this is just the beginning. We must change our mindsets and adopt behaviors that prevent litter from occurring in the first place. I challenge everyone to do your part to make Louisiana cleaner and greener,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is the state’s leading anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. KLB is affiliated with the national organization, Keep America Beautiful, and is supported by a robust statewide network of 43 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.