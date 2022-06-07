Kendrick Brothers, Kirk Cameron Announce Release of Film Inspired by LARTL Documentary I Lived on Parker Avenue

Today the Kendrick Brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events announced the release of their new film, LIFEMARK, inspired by Louisiana Right to Life’s (LARTL) 2018 documentary I Lived on Parker Avenue.

I Lived on Parker Avenue is a short documentary about the life of Louisiana native David Scotton. He was adopted at birth after his teenage mother nearly aborted him. He was raised in New Orleans and began working on this project with LARTL while a student at Jesuit High School.

Stephen Kendrick, Executive Producer of Lifemark, said the following on the announcement, “LIFEMARK is a powerful, new movie inspired by David Scotton’s life story and the documentary I Lived on Parker Avenue. We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share Lifemark with the entire world.”

David Scotton, subject of I Lived on Parker Avenue, said “My life has been blessed by adoption, and my life’s mission is to share that blessing with the world. I am honored that LIFEMARK will share our story with the world.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, and producer of the documentary, said the following about the new film: “We are thrilled that this story that we poured our heart and soul into for many years is now a feature film. Our organization’s mission to share the beauty of adoption and the value of each life will be furthered by LIFEMARK.”