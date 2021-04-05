Kennedy among top 10 most effective Senate Republicans

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has been named one of the top 10 most effective Republican senators of the 116th Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking’s Legislative Effectiveness Scores.

“It is a privilege to represent Louisianians in the U.S. Senate. Our people work hard, and they deserve representatives who go to the mat on their behalf. I’ll keep fighting for legislation that makes Louisiana voices heard in Washington, brings jobs to our state, defends the unborn and protects our constitutional rights,” said Kennedy.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking considers 15 different indicators when calculating its scores, including the number of bills each lawmaker introduces, how far each bill advances in the legislative process and the significance of each bill. Kennedy introduced 65 bills in the 116th Congress, all of them “substantive” according to the report.

Three of Kennedy’s bills were signed into law by President Trump, including the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, the Rebuilding Small Businesses After Disasters Act and the National Flood Insurance Program Extension Act of 2019. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act protects Americans from bad actors like the Chinese Communist Party by requiring companies operating on U.S. stock exchanges to prove they are not owned or controlled by foreign governments.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking also named Kennedy one of the “top performers in multiple policy areas,” including commerce, education and trade issues.