Kennedy announces $12.3 million for Louisiana fisheries assistance

MADISONVILLE, La. — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $12,339,916 in funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries to assist fisheries across Louisiana. The funding is provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and will support activities that have been authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Commercial fisheries support one of 70 jobs in Louisiana, and the pandemic hit them hard. Louisiana fishermen are resilient, and these funds will help get our fisheries back on their feet,” said Kennedy.

The funding will directly support coastal states and territories, including Louisiana, whose fisheries have suffered under the pandemic.

The commissions will “work with each state and territory to revise their prior spend plans to be consistent with the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the CARES Act, and NOAA’s guidance,” according to NOAA Fisheries. Eligible participants include:

Commercial fishermen

Charter businesses

Certain aquaculture operations

Processors

Other businesses related to fishing

Fishery participants may also qualify for assistance through the Small Business Administration or Department of Agriculture.