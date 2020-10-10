Kennedy announces $23 million for Bossier Parish roads

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced a $23,816,218 FEMA grant to repair roads damaged by severe flooding in Bossier Parish.

“In 2016, floods damaged many of Louisiana’s roads and highways, and this grant will restore infrastructure to make travel safer for communities in Bossier,” said Kennedy.

This funding is provided under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Act. Repair costs include placement of geotextile fabric, lime stabilization, asphalt placement, construction design, surveying, mobilization, temporary barricades and equipment.