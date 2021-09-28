Kennedy announces $4 million for Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery expansion

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,229,552 in funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration to expand the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, La.

“Louisianians know that we can never do enough to thank our nation’s heroes. These resources from the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program will help honor veterans and their loved ones in northwest Louisiana,” said Kennedy.

According to the VA, this grant will expand the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery by providing for 1,520 pre-placed crypts, 1,260 columbarium niches, as well as landscaping, additional infrastructure and signage on roughly two acres of land. The cemetery serves more than 73,000 veterans and their families living in a radius of 75 miles of the location.

This Veterans Cemetery Grants Program funds veteran cemeteries nationwide and expands access to burial benefits for veterans and eligible family members.