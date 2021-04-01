Kennedy announces $42.8 million for routine vaccines for Louisiana children

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $42,796,369 in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support routine immunization and vaccines for Louisiana children.

“The pandemic has made it difficult for some parents to vaccinate their children against diseases like mumps, measles, rubella, chickenpox and tetanus. This funding from HHS will help ensure that Louisiana’s kids have access to the routine vaccines that keep them safe and keep everyone in our communities healthy,” said Kennedy.